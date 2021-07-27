CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CD Projekt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

OTGLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,299. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

