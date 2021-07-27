CBTX (CBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBTX to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBTX stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $671.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

