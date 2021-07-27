Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

CATY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,156. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

