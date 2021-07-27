Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) PT Set at $38.75 by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

