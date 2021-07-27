Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CAH stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

