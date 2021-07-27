Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.73

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

