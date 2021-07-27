Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 766 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

