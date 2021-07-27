Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 18,518 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

