Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 659 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

