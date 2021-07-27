Captrust Financial Advisors Has $254,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 73.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.80. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.