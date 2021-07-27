Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 944.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

