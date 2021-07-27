Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $98,900,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter.

AYI opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

