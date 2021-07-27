Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,232 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Matson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Matson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

