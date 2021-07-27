Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 407 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medpace were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.84. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

