Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 407 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medpace were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Medpace by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.84. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

