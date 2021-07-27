Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,232 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4,040.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Matson were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,300,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MATX opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

