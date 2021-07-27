Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

