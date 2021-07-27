Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $58,151,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.