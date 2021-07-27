Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VEREIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NYSE VER opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

