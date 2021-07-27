Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

