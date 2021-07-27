Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.01. 152,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

