Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 50,144 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 460,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

