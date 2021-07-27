Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $34.90 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 1.03% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,553. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

