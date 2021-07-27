Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $23.29 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Watsco were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,770. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.26.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.