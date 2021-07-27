Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,785,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN traded down $102.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,597.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,434.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

