Cape ANN Savings Bank Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.33. 116,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,991. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.17.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

