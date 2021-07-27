Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 43,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

