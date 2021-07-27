Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $5.66 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

