CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 1,232.3% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

