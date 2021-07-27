Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $129.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.45.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $12,345,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

