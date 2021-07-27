Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 380,291 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $109,827,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $78,919,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $69,989,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

