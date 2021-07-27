Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $10.95 Million in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.91% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

