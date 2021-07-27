Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.42 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,359 shares of company stock valued at $27,698,495. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.26 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

