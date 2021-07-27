Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1,057.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,132 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $184.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

