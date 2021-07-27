Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 152,000 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

