Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 242.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

