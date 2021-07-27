Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $54,394,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

