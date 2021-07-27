Canaccord Genuity Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $78.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays dropped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 598,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 508,300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

