Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Camping World stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,622 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,993. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 74.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Camping World by 59.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

