Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,622 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,993. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

