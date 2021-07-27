Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $17.37 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.