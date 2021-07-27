Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 317,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,036. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

