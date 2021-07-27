Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CALT. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CALT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,865. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $727.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

