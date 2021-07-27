Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

