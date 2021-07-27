Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Calix has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $41,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.