California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWT opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

