California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 334 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.86. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

