California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of BlackLine worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,137.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

