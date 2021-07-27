California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

