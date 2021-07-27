California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,355 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -559.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

